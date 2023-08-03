MQS Management LLC Buys New Stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 1,559 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $477,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Akre Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Moody’s by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 5,659,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,909,643,000 after buying an additional 38,615 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Moody’s by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,994,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,112,947,000 after purchasing an additional 914,530 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Moody’s by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,068,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $854,873,000 after purchasing an additional 85,268 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Moody’s by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,747,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $763,867,000 after purchasing an additional 65,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd grew its position in Moody’s by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 1,920,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $587,667,000 after purchasing an additional 45,586 shares during the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,000 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.55, for a total transaction of $633,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,838 shares in the company, valued at $20,841,018.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,000 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.55, for a total transaction of $633,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,838 shares in the company, valued at $20,841,018.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael L. West sold 2,641 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.79, for a total transaction of $931,718.39. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,910,870.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,933 shares of company stock worth $2,017,430. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MCO has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $300.00 to $323.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $328.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $300.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Moody’s in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $355.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $325.53.

Moody’s Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MCO traded down $4.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $339.57. The company had a trading volume of 127,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 807,774. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. Moody’s Co. has a twelve month low of $230.16 and a twelve month high of $363.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $341.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $317.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.30.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 25.81% and a return on equity of 55.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is currently 39.69%.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

