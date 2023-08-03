Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) Short Interest Update

Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 507,800 shares, a decrease of 7.9% from the June 30th total of 551,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 143,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days. Currently, 3.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MOV. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Movado Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Movado Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Movado Group by 89.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Movado Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Amundi boosted its position in Movado Group by 108.7% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the period. 65.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Movado Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

MOV stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching $27.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,028. Movado Group has a 1 year low of $24.25 and a 1 year high of $37.31. The company has a market capitalization of $599.77 million, a P/E ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.98 and its 200-day moving average is $29.31.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $144.91 million during the quarter. Movado Group had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 17.83%. Analysts anticipate that Movado Group will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 6th. Movado Group’s payout ratio is currently 37.53%.

Movado Group, Inc designs, sources, markets, and distributes watches worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Watch and Accessory Brands, and Company Stores. It offers its watches under the Movado, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, and MVMT brands, as well as licensed brands, such as Coach, Tommy Hilfiger, HUGO BOSS, Lacoste, and Calvin Klein.

