Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Stake Lowered by Pitcairn Co.

Pitcairn Co. trimmed its position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,632 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 102 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $1,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSI. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 52.3% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 134 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in Motorola Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 82.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Motorola Solutions news, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 1,933 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.01, for a total value of $558,656.33. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,595.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.54, for a total value of $14,527,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 91,843 shares in the company, valued at $26,684,065.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 1,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.01, for a total transaction of $558,656.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $465,595.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,933 shares of company stock valued at $29,642,156 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MSI shares. Barclays increased their price target on Motorola Solutions from $303.00 to $329.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Motorola Solutions from $310.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $301.67.

Shares of MSI stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $287.31. 27,495 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 743,953. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.92. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $212.76 and a 12-month high of $299.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $287.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $278.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.15.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.63% and a negative return on equity of 1,549.95%. Motorola Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 44.00%.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

