Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto Sells 4,695 Shares

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 4,695 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.98, for a total value of $1,079,756.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 11,288,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,596,136,129.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Morningstar Stock Performance

NASDAQ MORN traded up $0.44 during trading on Thursday, reaching $225.14. 108,314 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,742. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $205.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $208.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 426.44 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Morningstar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $163.28 and a fifty-two week high of $261.16.

Morningstar Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th were given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. Morningstar’s payout ratio is 283.02%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Morningstar

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Morningstar by 685.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,219,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $264,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,888 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in Morningstar during the first quarter worth $79,610,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Morningstar during the fourth quarter worth $53,622,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Morningstar by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,331,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $504,883,000 after purchasing an additional 218,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Morningstar during the second quarter worth $34,320,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.37% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Morningstar in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Morningstar

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Canada, Asia, Australia, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index; environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating, as well as indexes directly on its proprietary desktop or web-based software platforms, or through subscriptions, data feeds, and third-party distributors; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, private credit, and bank loans.

