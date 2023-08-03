Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto Sells 4,695 Shares

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 4,695 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.98, for a total value of $1,079,756.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 11,288,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,596,136,129.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
NASDAQ MORN traded up $0.44 during trading on Thursday, reaching $225.14. 108,314 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,742. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $205.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $208.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 426.44 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Morningstar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $163.28 and a fifty-two week high of $261.16.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th were given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. Morningstar’s payout ratio is 283.02%.
Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Canada, Asia, Australia, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index; environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating, as well as indexes directly on its proprietary desktop or web-based software platforms, or through subscriptions, data feeds, and third-party distributors; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, private credit, and bank loans.
