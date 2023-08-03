Morgan Stanley Raises Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) Price Target to $15.00

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 17.63% from the stock’s current price.

LMND has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Lemonade from $13.00 to $11.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Lemonade from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Lemonade from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lemonade presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.19.

NYSE:LMND traded down $3.86 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $18.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,295,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,449,279. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 1.46. Lemonade has a 12 month low of $10.28 and a 12 month high of $32.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.29.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $104.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.58 million. Lemonade had a negative net margin of 93.89% and a negative return on equity of 33.54%. Lemonade’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.10) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Lemonade will post -3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lemonade news, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $955,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Lemonade news, CFO Timothy E. Bixby sold 1,474 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.26, for a total transaction of $26,915.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 268,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,904,289.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,784 shares in the company, valued at $955,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,012 shares of company stock valued at $136,739 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Lemonade by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 9,369 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Lemonade in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Lemonade by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,517,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,019,000 after buying an additional 50,278 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in Lemonade in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,485,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Lemonade by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 196,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,182,000 after buying an additional 5,176 shares in the last quarter. 51.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products include stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, car, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

