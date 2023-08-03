Morgan Stanley Raises HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Price Target to $604.00

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $603.00 to $604.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 18.87% from the stock’s previous close.

HUBS has been the topic of several other reports. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $620.00 target price on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $520.00 target price on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday. Mizuho boosted their target price on HubSpot from $480.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised HubSpot from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $475.65.

HubSpot Price Performance

Shares of HUBS stock traded down $45.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $508.13. The company had a trading volume of 749,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 622,299. HubSpot has a 12 month low of $245.03 and a 12 month high of $581.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -173.36 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $528.91 and its 200 day moving average is $445.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.16. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 10.48% and a negative net margin of 7.71%. The company had revenue of $501.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.55 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that HubSpot will post -1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at HubSpot

In other news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.78, for a total transaction of $4,367,130.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 596,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,392,703. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,913,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.78, for a total transaction of $4,367,130.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 596,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $306,392,703. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,854 shares of company stock valued at $18,283,263. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HubSpot

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,130,734 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,961,849,000 after acquiring an additional 46,384 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in HubSpot by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,669,218 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $482,621,000 after buying an additional 9,878 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in HubSpot by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,454,927 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $623,800,000 after buying an additional 83,660 shares during the last quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP increased its stake in HubSpot by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,160,876 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $335,644,000 after buying an additional 346,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP increased its stake in HubSpot by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 986,355 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $285,185,000 after buying an additional 68,833 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

