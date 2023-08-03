Morgan Stanley Increases Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Price Target to $188.00

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $187.00 to $188.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.59% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Wingstop from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Wingstop from $174.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their target price on Wingstop from $210.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.95.

WING stock traded up $2.32 on Thursday, reaching $170.00. 300,345 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 607,432. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $190.36 and a 200-day moving average of $183.01. The firm has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 85.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.56. Wingstop has a twelve month low of $108.34 and a twelve month high of $223.77.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $107.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.24 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 15.37%. Wingstop’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Wingstop will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael Skipworth sold 4,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.21, for a total value of $1,022,311.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,006,376.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael Skipworth sold 4,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.21, for a total value of $1,022,311.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,006,376.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wesley S. Mcdonald sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.65, for a total value of $309,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,310 shares in the company, valued at $1,097,311.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Wingstop by 55.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 7,417 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Wingstop during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,837,000. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in shares of Wingstop by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,632 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Wingstop by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,997 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wingstop during the 2nd quarter valued at $790,000.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. Wingstop Inc was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Addison, Texas.

