Morgan Stanley Increases Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Price Target to $116.00

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $107.00 to $116.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 21.47% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Emerson Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $90.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. HSBC upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.41.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on EMR

Emerson Electric Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Emerson Electric stock traded up $0.36 on Thursday, reaching $95.50. 1,632,286 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,294,116. Emerson Electric has a 1-year low of $72.40 and a 1-year high of $99.65. The company has a market cap of $54.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $87.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.00.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.20. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 27.35%. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Emerson Electric will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Emerson Electric news, VP Lisa Flavin sold 48,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total transaction of $4,367,568.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 51,748 shares in the company, valued at $4,639,208.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EMR. MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 21,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after buying an additional 1,972 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 4.5% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 88,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,713,000 after buying an additional 3,786 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 116.7% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 4,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 74.9% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 19,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 8,225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.63% of the company’s stock.

About Emerson Electric

(Get Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.