Morgan Stanley Cuts Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) Price Target to $22.00

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 29.79% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of NASDAQ OM traded down $2.41 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $16.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,194,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 505,899. The firm has a market cap of $834.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 7.62, a quick ratio of 6.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Outset Medical has a fifty-two week low of $11.41 and a fifty-two week high of $30.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.96 and a 200-day moving average of $21.75.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $33.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.50 million. Outset Medical had a negative net margin of 143.74% and a negative return on equity of 64.71%. Equities research analysts predict that Outset Medical will post -3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Outset Medical news, CEO Leslie Trigg sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.10, for a total transaction of $422,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 409,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,640,217.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Leslie Trigg sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.10, for a total transaction of $422,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 409,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,640,217.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Steven S. Williamson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.83, for a total value of $198,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 117,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,337,818.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,451 shares of company stock valued at $1,312,297 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Outset Medical by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 3.9% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 16,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 16.3% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 84.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the last quarter.

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It provides the Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

