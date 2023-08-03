Moors & Cabot Inc. Trims Position in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Moors & Cabot Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Axcelis Technologies were worth $1,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in Axcelis Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $506,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in Axcelis Technologies by 4.8% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 35,910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 1.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 14,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $737,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $1,529,000. 88.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Mary G. Puma sold 11,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.80, for a total transaction of $2,145,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 263,058 shares in the company, valued at $47,823,944.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Axcelis Technologies news, insider Mary G. Puma sold 11,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.80, for a total value of $2,145,240.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 263,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,823,944.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Tzu Yin Chiu sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total value of $1,185,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,873 shares in the company, valued at $2,236,450.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 123,181 shares of company stock worth $17,592,020. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACLS opened at $190.01 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.78 and a 52-week high of $201.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $174.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.75. The company has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.34 and a beta of 1.71.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $273.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.68 million. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 19.49%. The business’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $165.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a report on Monday, June 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $165.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.71.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

