Moors & Cabot Inc. Sells 2,624 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lowered its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 17.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,624 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ethos Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 78,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $663,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 29,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,270,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of TIP stock opened at $105.58 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.34. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $104.63 and a 12 month high of $116.45.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

