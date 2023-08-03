Moors & Cabot Inc. Sells 1,654 Shares of Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 42,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,654 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Civeo were worth $885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Civeo by 466.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in Civeo during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Civeo in the first quarter worth about $55,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Civeo by 33.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Civeo during the third quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.97% of the company’s stock.

CVEO opened at $18.36 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.71. Civeo Co. has a 52-week low of $17.87 and a 52-week high of $36.88.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CVEO. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Civeo in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Civeo from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st.

Civeo Corporation provides hospitality services to the natural resource industry in Canada, Australia, and the United States. The company develops lodges and villages; and mobile assets, including modular, skid-mounted accommodation, and central facilities that provide short to medium-term accommodation needs.

