Moors & Cabot Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Moors & Cabot Inc. cut its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) by 31.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,689 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $977,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNW. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital during the fourth quarter worth $104,067,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 18.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,911,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $539,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,235 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Pinnacle West Capital during the first quarter valued at $74,297,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 29.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,537,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $276,313,000 after purchasing an additional 808,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 297.6% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 633,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,174,000 after buying an additional 474,174 shares during the last quarter. 85.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PNW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $85.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $80.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $80.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $78.00 price objective (up previously from $73.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pinnacle West Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.11.

Pinnacle West Capital Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PNW opened at $82.57 on Thursday. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a one year low of $59.03 and a one year high of $86.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $81.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.47.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $944.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $808.33 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. Analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pinnacle West Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be issued a $0.865 dividend. This represents a $3.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 31st. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.60%.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

