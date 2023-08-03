Moors & Cabot Inc. Increases Stock Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,115 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $1,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OXY. Argent Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $296,000. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 96.7% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,094,009 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $194,892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521,409 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 19,414 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,223,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 543,212 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,217,000 after buying an additional 15,062 shares during the period. 78.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Occidental Petroleum

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 260,769 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $57.02 per share, for a total transaction of $14,869,048.38. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 224,129,192 shares in the company, valued at $12,779,846,527.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired a total of 6,469,323 shares of company stock worth $376,269,362 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OXY. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.19.

Occidental Petroleum Price Performance

OXY opened at $60.27 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.09. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $55.51 and a 1 year high of $77.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.75 billion, a PE ratio of 7.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.76.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 45.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.25%.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

