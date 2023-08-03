Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $1.29 Million Stock Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lowered its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,092 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 194 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRTX. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 206.3% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,751 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,737 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 69.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,622 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 44,090 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,756,000 after purchasing an additional 9,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,114 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,683,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of VRTX opened at $356.02 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12-month low of $272.10 and a 12-month high of $367.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.69 billion, a PE ratio of 27.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $344.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $325.58.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.54. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 24.78% and a net margin of 35.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $340.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $325.00 to $343.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. 888 reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $375.00 to $379.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $385.00 to $389.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $366.76.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 11,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.75, for a total value of $4,013,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $14,270,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 11,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.75, for a total value of $4,013,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $14,270,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Kristen Ambrose sold 289 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.82, for a total value of $95,317.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,255,309.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,328 shares of company stock valued at $11,762,289. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

