Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $1.13 Million Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lessened its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,044 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its position in Citigroup by 72.1% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 140.1% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 82.0% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Hampshire Trust acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Stock Performance

NYSE:C opened at $45.99 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.79. The company has a market cap of $89.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.01 and a fifty-two week high of $54.56.

Citigroup Increases Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.02. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 10.24%. The company had revenue of $19.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. Citigroup’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. This is a boost from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 32.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on C shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Citigroup from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Citigroup from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Citigroup from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Citigroup from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.51 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Citigroup has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.73.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

