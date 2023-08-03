Moors & Cabot Inc. Grows Stock Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,434 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,481 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,035,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,463,907,000 after buying an additional 3,104,639 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,028,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,625,679,000 after buying an additional 2,893,771 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,080,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,867,000 after buying an additional 1,824,751 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,312,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,473,000 after buying an additional 1,641,694 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 205.2% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,352,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,286,000 after buying an additional 1,581,671 shares during the period. 15.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SHY stock opened at $80.87 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $81.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.78. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $80.48 and a 12-month high of $82.83.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.2118 per share. This represents a $2.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 1st.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

