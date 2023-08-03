Moors & Cabot Inc. Decreases Stake in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Moors & Cabot Inc. cut its holdings in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,104 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,080 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in GSK were worth $1,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of GSK by 115.8% in the 1st quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 846 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in GSK by 504.6% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 925 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in GSK by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 968 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in GSK in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new position in GSK in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. 13.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GSK Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GSK opened at $34.10 on Thursday. GSK plc has a 1-year low of $28.47 and a 1-year high of $40.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.82 billion, a PE ratio of 3.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.67.

GSK Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a $0.3613 dividend. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.10%.

GSK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC began coverage on shares of GSK in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They set a “reduce” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on GSK in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,527.50.

GSK Profile

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Featured Stories

