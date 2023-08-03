Moors & Cabot Inc. Boosts Stake in Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM)

Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM – Free Report) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,650 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 3,050 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Black Stone Minerals were worth $1,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Requisite Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 12.8% in the first quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC now owns 26,799 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 3,049 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the first quarter worth $278,000. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the first quarter worth $212,000. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the first quarter worth $1,424,000. Finally, Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 4.2% in the first quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV now owns 1,026,248 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $16,102,000 after buying an additional 41,672 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Thomas L. Carter, Jr. bought 31,800 shares of Black Stone Minerals stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.53 per share, with a total value of $493,854.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,652,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,197,844.23. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 19.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Black Stone Minerals in a report on Monday, July 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Black Stone Minerals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.67.

Black Stone Minerals Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE BSM opened at $17.24 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.94. Black Stone Minerals, L.P. has a 52-week low of $13.41 and a 52-week high of $20.24. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 1.05.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.46. The business had revenue of $174.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.68 million. Black Stone Minerals had a net margin of 75.74% and a return on equity of 49.30%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Black Stone Minerals, L.P. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Black Stone Minerals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.02%. Black Stone Minerals’s payout ratio is presently 75.40%.

Black Stone Minerals Profile

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 16.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

