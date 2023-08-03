Moors & Cabot Inc. Acquires 574 Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,350 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 2,393.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 823 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000.

NASDAQ FTSM opened at $59.48 on Thursday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 52 week low of $59.26 and a 52 week high of $59.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.60.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 31st.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

