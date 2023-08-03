Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by Howland Capital Management LLC

Howland Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,246 shares during the quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $587,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 80.1% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Mondelez International Stock Performance

MDLZ traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $75.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 676,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,153,905. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.72 and a twelve month high of $78.59. The stock has a market cap of $102.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.95, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 12.13%. The business had revenue of $8.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is 50.99%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MDLZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.39.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Mondelez International

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.