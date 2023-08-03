Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Acquired by Garrison Point Advisors LLC

Garrison Point Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 43.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,603 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares during the period. Garrison Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 80.1% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MDLZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group increased their price target on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.39.

Mondelez International Price Performance

MDLZ stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $75.46. 3,166,626 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,171,090. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $73.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.77. The stock has a market cap of $102.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.95, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.63. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.72 and a fifty-two week high of $78.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.22 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 12.13%. Mondelez International’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.99%.

Mondelez International Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Stories

