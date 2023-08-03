Monashee Investment Management LLC Takes Position in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 75,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,217,000. AerCap comprises 1.2% of Monashee Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AER. Amundi grew its holdings in shares of AerCap by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 2,729,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,599,000 after purchasing an additional 151,067 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AerCap by 70.5% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in AerCap by 3.6% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in AerCap by 3.0% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,717,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $490,184,000 after buying an additional 255,513 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in AerCap by 14.3% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 428,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,093,000 after buying an additional 53,619 shares during the period. 94.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AER traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $63.08. The stock had a trading volume of 392,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,137,643. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.57. The company has a market capitalization of $14.98 billion, a PE ratio of 8.13, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.99. AerCap Holdings has a twelve month low of $39.73 and a twelve month high of $69.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87.

AerCap ( NYSE:AER Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.44. AerCap had a net margin of 25.33% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AerCap Holdings will post 9.11 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AerCap in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of AerCap from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of AerCap from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of AerCap in a research note on Monday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of AerCap from $77.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.43.

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

