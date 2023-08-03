Monashee Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN)

Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 70.9% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,220,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,272,000 after buying an additional 2,581,501 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 256.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,524,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816,916 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 1,032.8% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,220,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,067 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 11.3% during the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 8,945,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,865,000 after purchasing an additional 908,588 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 44.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,743,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,061,000 after purchasing an additional 848,636 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Clearwater Analytics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on CWAN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Clearwater Analytics from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a report on Friday, May 5th. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Monday, April 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Xii Carbon Analytics Acqu Wcas sold 10,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.95, for a total transaction of $159,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Xii Carbon Analytics Acqu Wcas sold 10,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.95, for a total value of $159,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp sold 60,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $974,864.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,081,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,392,083.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,572,189 shares of company stock valued at $168,783,176 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Clearwater Analytics Price Performance

NYSE:CWAN traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $17.61. The company had a trading volume of 2,349,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 589,523. Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.15 and a 52-week high of $20.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.53. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of -279.33 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 5.87, a current ratio of 5.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

About Clearwater Analytics

(Free Report)

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities in the United States and internationally.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Clearwater Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearwater Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.