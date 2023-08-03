Monashee Investment Management LLC Invests $105,000 in Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTX)

Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC owned 0.45% of Avalo Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Avalo Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $95,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avalo Therapeutics by 23.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 649,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 124,769 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Avalo Therapeutics by 819.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 367,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 327,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Avalo Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $506,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Avalo Therapeutics alerts:

Avalo Therapeutics Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of AVTX stock traded down $0.00 on Thursday, hitting $0.20. 1,633,084 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 679,357. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 million, a P/E ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.73 and a 200 day moving average of $2.49. Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.18 and a fifty-two week high of $7.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

Avalo Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AVTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $0.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.00 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Armistice Capital, Llc sold 2,746,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.61, for a total transaction of $1,675,144.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,668,862 shares in the company, valued at $1,018,005.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Avalo Therapeutics news, major shareholder Caissa Capital Management Ltd. bought 13,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.29 per share, with a total value of $43,168.09. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,360,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,475,058. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Armistice Capital, Llc sold 2,746,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.61, for a total value of $1,675,144.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,668,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,018,005.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 49,452 shares of company stock worth $162,700. Corporate insiders own 45.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on AVTX. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Avalo Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Avalo Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th.

Get Our Latest Report on AVTX

Avalo Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Avalo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of therapies for the treatment of immune dysregulation. The company's drug candidates include AVTX-002, a fully human anti-LIGHT monoclonal antibody, which is under Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of non-eosinophilic asthma, as well as Crohn's disease; Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19 acute respiratory distress syndrome; and AVTX-008, a fully human B and T Lymphocyte Attenuator (BTLA) agonist fusion protein.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avalo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.