Monashee Investment Management LLC Has $8.75 Million Holdings in Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT)

Monashee Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 950,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,397 shares during the quarter. Alight makes up 2.4% of Monashee Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Monashee Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alight were worth $8,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Alight by 6.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Alight by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 44,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Alight by 15.8% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Alight by 2.4% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 74,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Alight by 36.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALIT stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.54. The company had a trading volume of 2,788,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,849,814. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.13. Alight, Inc. has a one year low of $7.01 and a one year high of $10.19.

Alight ( NYSE:ALIT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $831.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $803.92 million. Alight had a positive return on equity of 3.30% and a negative net margin of 7.12%. Equities analysts expect that Alight, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ALIT shares. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Alight from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup started coverage on Alight in a research report on Monday, June 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Alight in a research report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Alight currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.00.

Alight, Inc provides cloud-based integrated digital human capital and business solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Employer Solutions, Professional Services, and Hosted Business. The company's solutions enable employees to enrich their health, wealth, and wellbeing, which helps organizations achieve a high-performance culture.

