Monashee Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 27,500 Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD)

Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 27,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,134,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cactus by 4.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,829,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,027,000 after buying an additional 269,339 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cactus by 2.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,987,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,236,000 after buying an additional 94,603 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Cactus by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,166,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,911,000 after buying an additional 26,739 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Cactus by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,037,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,384,000 after buying an additional 24,495 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in shares of Cactus by 10.0% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,873,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,263,000 after buying an additional 170,723 shares during the period. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cactus alerts:

Cactus Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WHD traded up $0.99 during trading on Thursday, hitting $51.61. The company had a trading volume of 165,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 587,400. The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.78, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 2.04. Cactus, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.36 and a 52 week high of $58.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.30 and its 200 day moving average is $43.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.83.

Cactus Announces Dividend

Cactus ( NYSE:WHD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. Cactus had a return on equity of 19.95% and a net margin of 17.18%. The company had revenue of $228.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Cactus, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. Cactus’s payout ratio is 21.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Cactus from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Cactus from $64.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cactus presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.17.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on WHD

About Cactus

(Free Report)

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment in the United States, Australia, China, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp, and SafeInject systems, as well as frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cactus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cactus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.