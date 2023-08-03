Monashee Investment Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI)

Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,406,000. Atlas Energy Solutions accounts for 0.9% of Monashee Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Monashee Investment Management LLC owned 0.20% of Atlas Energy Solutions as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AESI. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Atlas Energy Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Atlas Energy Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $444,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $21,980,000. 18.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Atlas Energy Solutions alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ben M. Brigham bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.85 per share, for a total transaction of $168,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,055,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on AESI. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in a research note on Wednesday. Johnson Rice began coverage on Atlas Energy Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Atlas Energy Solutions from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

Read Our Latest Report on AESI

Atlas Energy Solutions Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Atlas Energy Solutions stock traded up $0.15 on Thursday, reaching $21.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 171,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,189. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.73. Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.06 and a 52 week high of $21.78. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.63). The business had revenue of $153.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.92 million. Equities analysts predict that Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atlas Energy Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th.

Atlas Energy Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc provides proppant and logistics services to the oil and natural gas industry within the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Austin, Texas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AESI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Energy Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Energy Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.