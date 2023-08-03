Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Shares Bought by JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda.

JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. raised its position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 647.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,315 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,470 shares during the period. Molina Healthcare accounts for 0.7% of JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda.’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Versor Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 7,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,087,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the period. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. lifted its position in Molina Healthcare by 9.5% during the first quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 2.4% during the first quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 2,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 22.5% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 15,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,826 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Molina Healthcare by 1.1% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,126,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MOH traded down $2.42 on Thursday, reaching $302.18. 320,130 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 523,571. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $17.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.69. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $256.19 and a 12 month high of $374.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $293.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $289.08.

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $5.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.05 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $8.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.32 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 35.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.55 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Barbara L. Brasier sold 1,500 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.89, for a total value of $455,835.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,232 shares in the company, valued at $982,172.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $348.00 to $341.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $340.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $354.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Molina Healthcare from $380.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $365.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $350.92.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

