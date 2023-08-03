Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC Sells 5,075 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lessened its position in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 50.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,075 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 4,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 24,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in WEC Energy Group by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 4,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Drake & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. Drake & Associates LLC now owns 6,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on WEC shares. Guggenheim lowered their price target on WEC Energy Group from $99.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $98.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America reduced their price target on WEC Energy Group from $106.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on WEC Energy Group from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on WEC Energy Group from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, WEC Energy Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other WEC Energy Group news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.36, for a total transaction of $141,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,029,023.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WEC Energy Group Stock Performance

Shares of WEC Energy Group stock traded down $1.26 on Thursday, reaching $88.26. 1,755,718 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,349,312. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.82 and a 52 week high of $108.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $89.47 and a 200 day moving average of $91.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.84 billion, a PE ratio of 20.86, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 11.56%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

WEC Energy Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

About WEC Energy Group

(Free Report)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.