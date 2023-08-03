Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC Sells 4,002 Shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR)

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC cut its position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,002 shares during the quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC owned 0.19% of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF worth $999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 12,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 27,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 43,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 13.9% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $21.53. 123,147 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 177,371. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $19.12 and a 52-week high of $25.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.62. The company has a market capitalization of $604.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.08 and a beta of 0.93.

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (DFAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, including REITs. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization.

