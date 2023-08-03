Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC Sells 2,690 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC cut its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,294 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,690 shares during the quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the first quarter worth $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 71.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TFC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.82.

Truist Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TFC traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $32.28. The company had a trading volume of 8,508,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,453,011. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $43.00 billion, a PE ratio of 7.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.12. Truist Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $25.56 and a 1-year high of $53.34.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.08). Truist Financial had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The company had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.44%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.15%.

About Truist Financial

(Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.