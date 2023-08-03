Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC Increases Holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 184,575 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,996 shares during the period. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF makes up 1.9% of Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC owned 0.07% of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $9,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 68,631,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,310,794,000 after acquiring an additional 17,813,374 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 71.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,310,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384,232 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Sage Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,881,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 135.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,659,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,040,000 after buying an additional 954,175 shares during the period. Finally, Mount Lucas Management LP bought a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $35,892,000.

Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock remained flat at $47.88 during trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,092,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,588,490. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.38. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $47.71 and a 52-week high of $49.22.

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

