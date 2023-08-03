Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC Has $99,000 Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 33.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 532 shares during the quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $37,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of EFG stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting $93.28. The company had a trading volume of 489,867 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $67.58 and a 52 week high of $85.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $95.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.