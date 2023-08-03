Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC Has $79,000 Stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG)

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Free Report) by 77.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,374 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $79,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 642,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,998,000 after purchasing an additional 21,349 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 614,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,500,000 after acquiring an additional 61,936 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 560,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,193,000 after acquiring an additional 18,016 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 512,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,601,000 after acquiring an additional 11,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 456,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,622,000 after acquiring an additional 28,852 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IMCG traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $61.41. 58,990 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 102,599. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $48.44 and a twelve month high of $63.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.18.

About iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IMCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their growth characteristics. IMCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.