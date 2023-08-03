Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV)

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,574 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value were worth $1,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value in the 1st quarter worth $48,380,862,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value in the first quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value during the first quarter worth approximately $92,000.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 Value alerts:

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Stock Down 0.3 %

VONV traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $70.58. 245,260 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 461,326. The stock has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.32. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value has a 1-year low of $58.83 and a 1-year high of $72.02.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Announces Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 26th were issued a dividend of $0.3484 per share. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 23rd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Value and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.