Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC Decreases Holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC)

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC cut its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 173,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,496 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF makes up 0.9% of Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC owned 0.16% of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF worth $4,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 8,753,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,661,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654,477 shares during the period. Evensky & Katz LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 5,688,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,897,000 after buying an additional 634,257 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 3,276.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,924,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,712,000 after buying an additional 3,808,231 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 3,310,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,669,000 after buying an additional 71,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $73,030,000.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of DFIC traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $24.38. 715,715 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.20. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.01.

About Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

