Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,921 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 0.7% of Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 392.1% during the 1st quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 795.8% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 90.9% in the 4th quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 65.9% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VO traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $223.74. 525,611 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 642,698. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $182.88 and a one year high of $229.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $218.21 and its 200 day moving average is $213.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

