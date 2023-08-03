Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) Shares Gap Up After Strong Earnings

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $38.18, but opened at $41.95. Modine Manufacturing shares last traded at $43.98, with a volume of 296,703 shares trading hands.

The auto parts company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $622.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $563.10 million. Modine Manufacturing had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 20.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MOD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson upped their price target on Modine Manufacturing from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. CJS Securities began coverage on Modine Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Modine Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Modine Manufacturing from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Modine Manufacturing currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Michael B. Lucareli sold 15,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.13, for a total transaction of $459,633.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 299,604 shares in the company, valued at $9,027,068.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Larry Oscar Moore sold 17,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.58, for a total transaction of $560,292.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,824,471.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michael B. Lucareli sold 15,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.13, for a total value of $459,633.15. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 299,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,027,068.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Modine Manufacturing

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 113,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. raised its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 423,976 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $9,773,000 after purchasing an additional 4,147 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 441.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 16,250 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 13,250 shares during the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Modine Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth about $6,048,000. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Modine Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth about $299,000. 90.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Modine Manufacturing Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.08.

About Modine Manufacturing

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers gas-fired, hydronic, electric, and oil-fired unit heaters; indoor and outdoor duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products, such as commercial fin-tube radiation, cabinet unit heaters, and convectors; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; unit ventilators; single packaged vertical units; precision air conditioning units for data center applications; air handler units; fan walls; chillers; ceiling cassettes; hybrid fan coils; and condensers and condensing units.

Featured Articles

