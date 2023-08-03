MOBOX (MBOX) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $55.80 Million

MOBOX (MBOX) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. MOBOX has a market cap of $55.80 million and approximately $2.48 million worth of MOBOX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, MOBOX has traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar. One MOBOX token can now be purchased for $0.27 or 0.00000925 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

MOBOX Profile

MOBOX was first traded on April 2nd, 2021. MOBOX’s total supply is 369,987,868 tokens and its circulating supply is 206,697,038 tokens. The official message board for MOBOX is www.mobox.io/community/article/list/announcement. The Reddit community for MOBOX is https://reddit.com/r/mobox. MOBOX’s official Twitter account is @mobox_official. MOBOX’s official website is www.mobox.io/#.

According to CryptoCompare, “MOBOX is a community-driven platform empowering users by rewarding them for their engagement and enjoyment. By using innovative tokenomics, utilizing finance and games. Whilst also combining the best of DeFi and NFTs to create a truly unique and everlasting FREE TO PLAY, PLAY TO EARN ECOSYSTEM.

MBOX Token hodlers have the right to submit and vote on proposals. Hodlers will be able to manage the success of the platform such as games to develop and integrate, unique functions, events, development and more.”

MOBOX Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MOBOX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MOBOX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MOBOX using one of the exchanges listed above.

