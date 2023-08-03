MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.21, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $983.48 million. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 4.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.59 EPS. MKS Instruments updated its Q3 guidance to $0.69-1.27 EPS and its Q3 2023 guidance to $0.69-$1.27 EPS.

Shares of MKS Instruments stock traded down $1.17 on Thursday, reaching $101.41. 954,987 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 649,598. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $104.00 and its 200-day moving average is $95.51. The firm has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 39.76 and a beta of 1.55. MKS Instruments has a one year low of $64.77 and a one year high of $123.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 3.14.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.11%.

In other news, major shareholder Carlyle Partners Vi Cayman Hol sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.12, for a total transaction of $172,240,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,482,732 shares in the company, valued at $558,292,879.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other MKS Instruments news, major shareholder Carlyle Partners Vi Cayman Hol sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.12, for a total value of $172,240,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,482,732 shares in the company, valued at $558,292,879.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 250 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.49, for a total transaction of $27,122.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,910,725.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 2,000,450 shares of company stock worth $172,286,555 over the last three months. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in MKS Instruments by 16.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,129,843 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $506,570,000 after buying an additional 864,178 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 5.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,642,162 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $696,324,000 after acquiring an additional 241,134 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 25.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,881,747 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $166,762,000 after purchasing an additional 383,717 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 1.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,610,119 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $142,689,000 after purchasing an additional 26,581 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi lifted its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,524,590 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $150,782,000 after purchasing an additional 224,622 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.48% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MKSI. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on MKS Instruments from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MKS Instruments presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.30.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division, Photonics Solutions Division, and Material Solutions Division.

