Mizuho Raises Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Price Target to $145.00

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) had its target price raised by Mizuho from $125.00 to $145.00 in a report published on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on ABNB. TheStreet downgraded shares of Airbnb from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $124.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Airbnb from $130.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $112.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Airbnb presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $139.47.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $144.56 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $130.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Airbnb has a one year low of $81.91 and a one year high of $154.95. The company has a market cap of $92.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.03, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.26.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.08. Airbnb had a net margin of 23.30% and a return on equity of 37.51%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Airbnb will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Airbnb news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 516,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.42, for a total transaction of $77,716,899.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,666,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,715,392.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Catherine C. Powell sold 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,005,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 121,319 shares in the company, valued at $18,197,850. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 516,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.42, for a total transaction of $77,716,899.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,666,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,715,392.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,600,411 shares of company stock valued at $339,363,537 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABNB. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $332,438,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the second quarter valued at approximately $252,150,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 14,678.6% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,898,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885,611 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,602,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Airbnb in the first quarter worth approximately $151,147,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.62% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

