Mizuho Boosts Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR) Price Target to $85.00

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Mizuho’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.29% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. DA Davidson increased their target price on Procore Technologies from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Loop Capital downgraded Procore Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday. Barclays raised their price target on Procore Technologies from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Procore Technologies from $79.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Procore Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.64.

Shares of NYSE PCOR opened at $72.47 on Thursday. Procore Technologies has a 1-year low of $41.80 and a 1-year high of $76.86. The company has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.88 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.23.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.13. Procore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 19.75% and a negative net margin of 36.03%. The firm had revenue of $213.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.24 million. Analysts forecast that Procore Technologies will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Procore Technologies news, insider Steven Scott Davis sold 738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total transaction of $42,767.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 258,468 shares in the company, valued at $14,978,220.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Steven Scott Davis sold 738 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total value of $42,767.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 258,468 shares in the company, valued at $14,978,220.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elisa Steele sold 6,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $463,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 76,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,748,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 197,907 shares of company stock worth $12,736,483. Corporate insiders own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in Procore Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Procore Technologies in the first quarter worth $31,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 59.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 55.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Procore Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. 82.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

