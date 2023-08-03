Mizuho Boosts DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) Price Target to $85.00

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Mizuho from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

DASH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Friday, April 21st. They issued a neutral rating for the company. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of DoorDash from $77.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of DoorDash from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut shares of DoorDash from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DoorDash presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $78.91.

NYSE:DASH opened at $86.00 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.77 and its 200 day moving average is $66.12. DoorDash has a 12 month low of $41.37 and a 12 month high of $92.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.42 billion, a PE ratio of -24.23 and a beta of 1.62.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.15. DoorDash had a negative net margin of 18.98% and a negative return on equity of 14.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Research analysts predict that DoorDash will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Gordon S. Lee sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.94, for a total transaction of $68,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 113,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,809,247.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Ravi Inukonda sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total value of $630,770.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 480,118 shares in the company, valued at $43,263,432.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Gordon S. Lee sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.94, for a total transaction of $68,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 113,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,809,247.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 965,722 shares of company stock worth $70,780,330. 9.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DASH. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in DoorDash in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DoorDash in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of DoorDash in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in DoorDash by 122.4% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in DoorDash by 887.3% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash and Wolt marketplaces, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; DashPass and Wolt+, a membership products; and offers DoorDash Drive and Wolt Drive, a white-label delivery fulfillment services; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce; and Bbot, which offers merchants digital ordering and payment solutions for in-store and online channels.

