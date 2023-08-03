Mincon Group (LON:MCON) Stock Price Down 2.2%

Shares of Mincon Group plc (LON:MCON – Get Free Report) fell 2.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 85 ($1.09) and last traded at GBX 88.75 ($1.14). 14,960 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 155% from the average session volume of 5,868 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 90.75 ($1.17).

Mincon Group Trading Down 2.2 %

The stock has a market cap of £188.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,479.17 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.27, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 90.85 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 90.28.

Mincon Group Company Profile

Mincon Group plc engages in the design, manufacture, sale, and servicing of rock drilling tools and associated products in Ireland, the Americas, Australasia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers drill rigs and mast attachments for excavators and skid steers; down the hole (DTH) hammers; DTH drill bits for various rock-drilling applications; rotary drill bits; and construction and geotechnical solutions, including foundation drilling, pipe pile-walls, fore poling, well drilling, and anchoring.

