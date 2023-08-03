MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) Price Target Raised to $11.00 at HC Wainwright

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG – Free Report) had its price objective raised by HC Wainwright from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for MiMedx Group’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MiMedx Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of MiMedx Group from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th.

Shares of MDXG stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.91. 576,416 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 695,515. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.00. MiMedx Group has a 12-month low of $2.43 and a 12-month high of $8.60. The stock has a market cap of $914.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.29 and a beta of 1.62.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $71.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.48 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that MiMedx Group will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Robert Benjamin Stein sold 5,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total value of $34,803.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 331,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,967,425.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Robert Benjamin Stein sold 5,869 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total transaction of $34,803.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 331,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,967,425.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter M. Carlson sold 5,976 shares of MiMedx Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total transaction of $35,437.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 656,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,892,659.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,322 shares of company stock worth $127,233 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MDXG. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in MiMedx Group by 8.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 172,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in MiMedx Group by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 78,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 11,208 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in MiMedx Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $151,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in MiMedx Group by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 62,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 22,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in MiMedx Group by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 120,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 6,250 shares during the last quarter. 59.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MiMedx Group, Inc develops and distributes placental tissue allografts for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissues utilizing its patented and proprietary PURION process to produce allografts that retains the tissue's inherent biological properties and regulatory proteins.

