Miller Wealth Advisors LLC Has $34,000 Stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Miller Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 80.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Southern accounts for about 0.2% of Miller Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Southern by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,514,403 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,394,004,000 after buying an additional 584,893 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Southern by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,078,828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,076,779,000 after acquiring an additional 140,698 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Southern by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,190,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $656,296,000 after purchasing an additional 255,838 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $435,979,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Southern by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,834,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $416,632,000 after purchasing an additional 228,231 shares during the period. 63.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Southern alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Southern

In other news, CEO Thomas A. Fanning sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total transaction of $3,758,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 847,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,705,014.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Thomas A. Fanning sold 50,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total value of $3,758,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 847,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,705,014.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total value of $700,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,009,804.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 225,678 shares of company stock worth $16,334,121 over the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Southern in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Southern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Southern in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Southern from $77.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.36.

Get Our Latest Analysis on SO

Southern Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of SO traded down $2.35 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $68.62. 5,397,213 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,220,280. The Southern Company has a 52 week low of $58.85 and a 52 week high of $80.57. The company has a market cap of $74.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 18th. Southern’s payout ratio is 90.32%.

About Southern

(Free Report)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.