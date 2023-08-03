Miller Wealth Advisors LLC Has $118,000 Stock Position in Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

Miller Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Free Report) by 624.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 362 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the quarter. Ashland makes up 0.6% of Miller Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ashland were worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Command Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Ashland in the first quarter worth about $25,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Ashland during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ashland during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Ashland by 95.7% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 368 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ashland during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ashland Price Performance

Ashland stock traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $90.01. The company had a trading volume of 351,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,595. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.02. The company has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Ashland Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.00 and a fifty-two week high of $114.36.

Ashland ( NYSE:ASH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.12). Ashland had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 8.54%. The firm had revenue of $546.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ashland Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Ashland announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, June 28th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to purchase up to 21.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Ashland Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This is a positive change from Ashland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Ashland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ASH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Ashland from $94.00 to $87.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Ashland from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Ashland from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Ashland from $129.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Ashland from $145.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.75.

Ashland Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients worldwide. It operates through Life Sciences, Personal Care, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

Further Reading

