MIGO Opportunities Trust (LON:MIGO) Hits New 12-Month Low at $313.00

MIGO Opportunities Trust plc (LON:MIGO – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 313 ($4.02) and last traded at GBX 314.15 ($4.03), with a volume of 138364 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 314.50 ($4.04).

MIGO Opportunities Trust Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £75.92 million, a PE ratio of -543.10 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 320.69 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 324.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 44.36 and a current ratio of 52.57.

About MIGO Opportunities Trust

Miton Global Opportunities Plc is a close-ended balanced fund of funds launched by Miton Group plc. It is managed by Miton Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the funds investing in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in other close ended funds.

