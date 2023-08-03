Midland States Bancorp, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 (NASDAQ:MSBI)

Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, August 18th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th.

Midland States Bancorp has increased its dividend by an average of 6.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 7 years. Midland States Bancorp has a payout ratio of 41.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Midland States Bancorp to earn $2.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.5%.

Midland States Bancorp Stock Up 1.1 %

MSBI traded up $0.26 on Thursday, hitting $23.89. The company had a trading volume of 6,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,991. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.27. Midland States Bancorp has a 52-week low of $17.98 and a 52-week high of $28.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $526.06 million, a P/E ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MSBI shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Midland States Bancorp in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Midland States Bancorp from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Midland States Bancorp from $21.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Midland States Bancorp from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Midland States Bancorp

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSBI. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in Midland States Bancorp by 86.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 98.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 185.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 95.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors own 60.37% of the company’s stock.

About Midland States Bancorp

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, and Other segments. The company provides a range of financial products and services to consumers and businesses, including commercial loans to finance agricultural equipment and production; and commercial real estate loans for owner occupied offices, warehouses and production facilities, office buildings, hotels, mixed-use residential and commercial facilities, retail centers, multifamily properties, and assisted living facilities.

Further Reading

